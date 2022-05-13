Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) were down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 1,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humankind US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,296,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 152,900 shares during the period.

