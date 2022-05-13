Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.09.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.96. 99,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,051. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $258,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 95.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

