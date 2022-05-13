Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3225 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $32.92 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.55). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 146,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,606 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

