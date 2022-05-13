IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Cowen

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.21% from the stock’s current price.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.16. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.30 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

