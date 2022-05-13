IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $135.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.69% from the stock’s current price.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.20.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 512.30 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

