Ian Simmonds Buys 500 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) CFO Ian Simmonds acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $10,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,382.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.
TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
