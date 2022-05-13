Ian Simmonds Buys 500 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) CFO Ian Simmonds acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $10,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,382.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.