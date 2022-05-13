ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.