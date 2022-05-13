ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $106.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICF's government business remains strong, courtesy of improvement in business development pipeline and win rate. The company has multi-year relationships with several government and commercial clients and serves a diverse set of markets. Global presence and diversity of markets ensures diversified and consistent revenue growth for the company. Buyouts help enhance subject matter knowledge, expand offerings and provide scale in particular geographies. However, investments in capture and proposal activities, infrastructure and intellectual property development, loyalty program and acquisitions have increased ICF's operating costs and expenses. This is likely to keep the company's bottom line under pressure going forward. The company's shares have declined in the year-to-date period.”

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of ICFI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.05. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of ICF International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,333,000 after buying an additional 37,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ICF International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

