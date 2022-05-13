ICHI (ICHI) Tops One Day Volume of $154,005.00

ICHI (ICHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00010413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $154,005.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 34.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00544355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 164.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00035732 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,053.88 or 1.97347139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,645,654 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

