ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $17.88

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.88, but opened at $17.45. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 49,320 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.