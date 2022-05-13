ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $17.88

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.88, but opened at $17.45. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 49,320 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

