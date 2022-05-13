ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICUI. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.66. The company had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.19 and its 200 day moving average is $226.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $167.47 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.