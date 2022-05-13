IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 6,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.49. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

