IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,242 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $189,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of IDEX by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IDEX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,342,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in IDEX by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in IDEX by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of IEX traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.04. 2,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,478. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.81. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

