IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 2.2% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 260.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 85.1% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $14.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.18. 833,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.66 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

