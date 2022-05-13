II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.86 million.
NASDAQ IIVI traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,868. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $75.23.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,479 shares of company stock worth $969,857. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
About II-VI (Get Rating)
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
