IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,860 at Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,860 ($22.93) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.32) to GBX 1,845 ($22.75) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.27) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.32) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,431.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. IMI has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

