Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $29.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.03. Immunome has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Get Immunome alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMNM shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Immunome from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.