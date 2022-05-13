Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IMPUY stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $19.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

