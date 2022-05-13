Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $58.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,968,000 after acquiring an additional 143,311 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 73.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,495,000 after purchasing an additional 995,775 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after buying an additional 71,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMO stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.61. 40,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

