Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.40.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $47.50 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

