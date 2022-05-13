Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.79.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$61.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$69.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.72. The firm has a market cap of C$41.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

