Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.79.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$61.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$69.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.72. The firm has a market cap of C$41.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.