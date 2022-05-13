Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT opened at $22.44 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.