Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 1,054 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,309,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 703,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 630,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,194,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.31. 28,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,438. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.