Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 1,885 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $118.69. The stock had a trading volume of 518,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,404. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.02 and a one year high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.