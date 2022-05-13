Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.77. The stock had a trading volume of 814,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,701,433. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.89 and a one year high of $116.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

