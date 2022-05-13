Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,906.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 115,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,290,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 330,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $9.37 on Friday, hitting $300.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,275,344. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $284.94 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.