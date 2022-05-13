Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $107.26. 1,022,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,849,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.