Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of HACK traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.13. 9,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,800. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10.

