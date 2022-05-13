Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,425,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

