Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $565,255,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $401.90. The company had a trading volume of 266,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,847. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $386.78 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.