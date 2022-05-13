Independent Wealth Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 600,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,951,814. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

