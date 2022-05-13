indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 105,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,893. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $931.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. Analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

