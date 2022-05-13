Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,760 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Entegris by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after buying an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 841,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,577,000 after purchasing an additional 350,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.13. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

