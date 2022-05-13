Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,917 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in American Water Works by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,702. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

