Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $36,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,355 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,001 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,055,318,000 after buying an additional 227,439 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $18.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.22. 38,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.71. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

