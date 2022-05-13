Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,568,000 after buying an additional 1,383,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,122,000 after purchasing an additional 561,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,542,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 505,886 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,796. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

