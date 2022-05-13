Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $20.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

