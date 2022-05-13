Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFXA. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($50.95) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($45.16).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

