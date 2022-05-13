Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up about 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ingredion by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,779,000 after acquiring an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 278,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 39.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 249,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ingredion stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.48. 645,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Ingredion Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.