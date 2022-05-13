InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of INMD stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,180. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in InMode by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after buying an additional 1,185,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after buying an additional 814,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

