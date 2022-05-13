Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$21.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.48.

Shares of TSE:INE traded up C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$15.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -15.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -65.93%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

