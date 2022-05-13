Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 335.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,082.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 279,581 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $31.24.

