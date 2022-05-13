Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Position Decreased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSJA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January alerts:

BATS:TSJA opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.