Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $100.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.30 million and the lowest is $100.18 million. Inogen posted sales of $101.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $376.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $381.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $424.38 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $428.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

INGN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

