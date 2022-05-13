Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

INGN stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.21. 189,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,111. The company has a market cap of $552.86 million, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. Inogen has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $82.35.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

