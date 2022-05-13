Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inogen from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. Inogen has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 230,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inogen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Inogen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Inogen by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 135,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 60,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

