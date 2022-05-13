InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Price Target Raised to €9.00 at Barclays

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from €8.60 ($9.05) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised InPost from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

INPOY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420. InPost has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

