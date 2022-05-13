Insider Buying: Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Chairman Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 749,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.85. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -54.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Air Lease by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,386,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Air Lease by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

