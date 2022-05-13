Insider Buying: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Director Buys $50,654.70 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas D. Lane acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $50,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,073.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $54.41.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
Coastal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
