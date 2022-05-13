Insider Buying: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Director Buys $50,654.70 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas D. Lane acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $50,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,073.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $54.41.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 179,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 171,649 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

