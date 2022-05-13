Insider Buying: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.52 per share, with a total value of $575,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,187,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,344,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jw Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $2,450,350.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $526,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 21,052.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 58.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 212.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

